Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2024 8:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2024 8:38 AM GMT
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഒമാൻ ഈദ് ഗാഹ്text_fields
News Summary - Indian Islahi Centre Oman Eid Gah
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്ററിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിവിധ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ ഈദ് ഗാഹുകൾ നടക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും കുട്ടികൾക്കും പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യവും ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഈദ് ഗാഹ് സ്ഥലങ്ങളും സമയവും ചുവടെ.
റൂവി അൽ കരാമ ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് കോമ്പൗണ്ട്: ഷമീർ ചെന്ത്രാപ്പിന്നി -6.40
വാദികബീർ ഇബ്ന് കൽദൂൻ സ്കൂൾ കോമ്പൗണ്ട്: ഹാഫിള് സഫർ മാഹി -6.40
സീബ് കാലിഡോണിയൻ കോളജ് ഗേറ്റ് നാല് (അൽ ഹെയിൽ സൗത്ത് ഷെൽ പമ്പിന് സമീപം): ഹാഷിം അംഗടിമുകർ -6.40
സുവൈഖ് ഷാഹി ഫുഡ്സ് കോമ്പൗണ്ട്: എം. അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ സലഫി -7.00
