    Oman
    Posted On
    9 April 2024 8:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    9 April 2024 8:38 AM GMT

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്​ലാഹി സെന്‍റർ ഒമാൻ ഈദ്​ ഗാഹ്​

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്​ലാഹി സെന്‍റർ ഒമാൻ ഈദ്​ ഗാഹ്​
    മസ്കത്ത്​: ഒമാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്​ലാഹി സെന്‍ററിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിവിധ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ ഈദ്​ ഗാഹുകൾ നടക്കുമെന്ന്​ സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. സ്ത്രീകൾക്കും കുട്ടികൾക്കും പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യവും ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്​. ഈദ്​ ഗാഹ്​ സ്ഥലങ്ങളും സമയവും ചുവടെ.

    റൂവി അൽ കരാമ ഹൈപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ്​ കോമ്പൗണ്ട്​: ഷമീർ ചെന്ത്രാപ്പിന്നി -6.40

    വാദികബീർ ഇബ്​ന്​ കൽദൂൻ സ്കൂൾ കോമ്പൗണ്ട്​: ഹാഫിള്​ സഫർ മാഹി -6.40

    സീബ്​ കാലിഡോണിയൻ കോളജ്​ ഗേറ്റ്​ നാല്​ (അൽ ഹെയിൽ സൗത്ത്​ ഷെൽ പമ്പിന്​ സമീപം): ഹാഷിം അംഗടിമുകർ -6.40

    സുവൈഖ്​ ഷാഹി ഫുഡ്​സ്​ കോമ്പൗണ്ട്:​ എം. അബ്​ദുറഹ്​മാൻ സലഫി -7.00

