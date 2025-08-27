Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 3:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 3:42 PM IST

    അടിയന്തര ചികിത്സ; ഒമാനിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസിയെ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു

    അടിയന്തര ചികിത്സ; ഒമാനിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസിയെ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു
    മസ്കത്ത്: അടിയന്തര ചികിത്സക്കായി ഇന്ത്യൻ ​പ്രവാസിയെ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് റോയൽ എയർഫോഴ്സ് ഓഫ് ഒമാൻ. മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഖസബ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽനിന്ന് മസ്‌കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഖൗല ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് ആണ് ഹെലികോപ്ടർ വഴി എത്തിച്ചത്. ആവശ്യമായ വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സ ലഭ്യമാക്കിയതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman NewsAirliftedemergency treatmentIndian expatriate
    News Summary - Indian expatriate airlifted to Oman for emergency treatment
