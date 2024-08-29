Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി പാ​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​നം താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി പാ​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​നം താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചു
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക നവീകരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി പാ​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി മസ്കത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സെ​പ്തം​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Indian Embassypassport services
    News Summary - Indian Embassy Temporarily Suspends Passport Services
