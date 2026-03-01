Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    1 March 2026 12:02 PM IST
    1 March 2026 12:02 PM IST

    പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാ നിർദേശവുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി

    ഔദ്യോഗിക അറിയിപ്പുകളും സുരക്ഷാ മാർഗ നിർദേശങ്ങളും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണമെന്ന് അറിയിപ്പ്
    പ്രവാസികൾക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാ നിർദേശവുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി
    മസ്കത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഗൾഫ് മേഖലയിലെ സംഘർഷ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ഒമാനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസികൾക്ക്​ ജാഗ്രത നിർദേശവുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി. അനാവശ്യ യാത്രകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്നും ജാഗ്രതയോടെ കഴിയണമെന്നും എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു. ഒമാൻ സർക്കാറും ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയും പുപ്പെടുവിക്കുന്ന അറിയിപ്പുകളും സുരക്ഷാ മാർഗ നിർദേശങ്ങളും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണം. സംശയങ്ങൾക്ക് cw.muscat@mea.gov.in, cons.muscat@mea.gov.in വിലാസത്തിൽ ഇമെയിൽ അയക്കുകയോ വാട്ട്സ് ആപ് ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പറായ +968 98282270, ടോഫ്രീ നമ്പറായ 8007 1234 ൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടുകയോ ചെയ്യാം.

    gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
