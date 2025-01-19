Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    19 Jan 2025 10:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 Jan 2025 10:46 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി ഹി​ന്ദി ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി ഹി​ന്ദി ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യ​ുടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഹി​ന്ദി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്  

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ലോ​ക ഹി​ന്ദി ദി​നം മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. ഹി​ന്ദി ഭാ​ഷ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ാധാ​ന്യ​ത്തെ​യും മ​റ്റും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ അ​മി​ത് നാ​ര​ങ് വി​വി​ധ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്‌​കൂ​ള്‍ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും എം​ബ​സി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. വി​വി​ധ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും ഹി​ന്ദി ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Hindi Day oman indian embassy
