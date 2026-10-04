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ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയും ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ്ബും സംയുക്തമായി രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Indian Embassy and Indian Social Club jointly organized a blood donation camp
മസ്കത്ത്: ഗാന്ധി ജയന്തിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഒമാനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയും ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ്ബും സംയുക്തമായി രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. എംബസി പരിസരത്ത് നടന്ന ക്യാമ്പിൽ നൂറിലധികം പേർ പങ്കാളികളായി. എഴുപതിലധികം പേർ രക്തം ദാനം ചെയ്തു. വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസികൾ ക്യാമ്പിൽ സജീവമായി പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഒമാന്റെ ആരോഗ്യമേഖലയോടുള്ള ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവും പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നതായി മാറി ഈ സംരംഭം.
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