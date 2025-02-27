Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 8:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 8:29 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​പ്പ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​പ്പ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​പ്പ​ൽ (ഐ.​സി.​ജി.​എ​സ്) ഷൂ​ർ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ക​പ്പ​ൽ (ഐ.​സി.​ജി.​എ​സ്) ഷൂ​ർ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്തെ​ത്തി.​ മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക വി​ന്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് ക​പ്പ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. വ​രും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡു​മാ​യി നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം, അ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIndian Coast Guard ship
    News Summary - Indian Coast Guard ship in Muscat
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X