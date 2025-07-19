Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാഹനത്തിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2025 10:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2025 10:31 AM IST

    വാഹനത്തിൽ മദ്യക്കടത്ത്; ബർക്കയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാഹനത്തിൽ മദ്യക്കടത്ത്; ബർക്കയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ പിടിയിൽ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ബ​ർ​ക്ക​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ത​ന്റെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:smugglingliquorBarcaindian arrested
    News Summary - Indian arrested for smuggling liquor in vehicle in Barka
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X