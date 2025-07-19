വാഹനത്തിൽ മദ്യക്കടത്ത്; ബർക്കയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 July 2025 10:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 July 2025 10:31 AM IST
വാഹനത്തിൽ മദ്യക്കടത്ത്; ബർക്കയിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Indian arrested for smuggling liquor in vehicle in Barka
മസ്കത്ത്: സ്വകാര്യവാഹനത്തിൽ മദ്യം കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ബർക്കയിലാണ് സംഭവം. തെക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. തന്റെ സ്വകാര്യ വാഹനത്തിൽ മദ്യം കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് ഇയാൾ പിടിയിലായതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായതായി അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
