Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2025 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2025 11:50 AM IST

    മ​ദ്യ​വും ഡീ​സ​ലും ക​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ന്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച് മ​ദ്യ​വും ഡീ​സ​ലും ക​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​നെ അ​ല്‍ വു​സ്ത ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി വി​ല്‍പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഇ​യാ​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:dieselGulf NewsAlcoholArrestsIndian ManSmuggling case
    News Summary - Indian arrested for smuggling alcohol and diesel
