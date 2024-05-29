Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    29 May 2024
    29 May 2024

    പ്രവാസികളുമായി സംവദിക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ ഇന്ന്​ സൂറിൽ

    Indian Ambassador,
    സൂർ: സൂറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ പ്രവാസികളുമായി സംവദിക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ അമിത്​ നാരങ്​ എത്തുന്നു. സൂറിലെയും പരിസര പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെയും ഇന്ത്യക്കാരുടെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും പ്രയാസങ്ങളും കേൾക്കാനും പരിഹാര നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾക്കും മറ്റും വേദിയൊരുക്കുന്നത്​ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ്ബ് സൂർ ഘടകമാണ്. ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് ആറുമണിക്ക്​ സൂർ ഗോൾഡൻ ഹാളിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ അമിത് നാരങ്ങുമായി സംവദിക്കാനുള്ള വേദിയൊരുക്കിയിട്ടുള്ളത്​. മേഖലയിലെ ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ഈ അവസരം പരമാവധി ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തണമെന്ന് സംഘടകർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    Indian Ambassador, Sur, Expatriates
