Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    സെ​ന്‍ട്ര​ല്‍ ബാ​ങ്ക് ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്

    താ​ഹി​ര്‍ ബി​ന്‍ സാ​ലിം അ​ല്‍ അം​രി​യു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍

    സ്ഥാ​ന​പ​തി അ​മി​ത് നാ​ര​ങ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: സെ​ന്‍ട്ര​ല്‍ ബാ​ങ്ക് ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് താ​ഹി​ര്‍ ബി​ന്‍ സാ​ലിം അ​ല്‍ അം​രി​യു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്ഥാ​ന​പ​തി അ​മി​ത് നാ​ര​ങ് കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ, സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം, പു​തി​യ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ള്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ര്‍ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. താ​ഹി​ര്‍ ബി​ന്‍ സാ​ലിം അ​ല്‍ അം​രി​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​ര​വും സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റു ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MeetingOman NewsIndian Ambassador
