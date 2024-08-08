Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15ന് രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​കും
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: 78ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യും. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15 രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​കും. എം​ബ​സി അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ അ​മി​ത് നാ​രം​ഗ് പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തും. മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​നു​മ​തി​യു​ണ്ട്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്യേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ‍‍യ്യു​ക​യും അ​ന്നേ ദി​വ​സം 6.45ന് ​മു​ന്നേ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും വേ​ണം.

    TAGS:Oman NewsIndependence DayIndian Embassy
