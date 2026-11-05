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Madhyamam
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    ഇൻകാസ് സലാല ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി അനുസ്മരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    ഇൻകാസ് സലാല ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി അനുസ്മരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
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    സലാല: ഇൻകാസ് സലാലയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധി അനുസ്മരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഇൻകാസ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഹരികുമാർ ചേർത്തല അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. സലിം കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ, സിറാജ് സിദാൻ, ഹരീഷ് കുമാർ, സുരേഷ് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ബാബു കുറ്റ്യാടി സ്വാഗതവും വിജയൻ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. നോർക്ക ഇൻഷുറൻസ് ഫീസ് വർധിപ്പിച്ചതിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് നിവേദനം അയക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

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