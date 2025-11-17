Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല ശി​ശു​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല ശി​ശു​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ​ലാ​ല റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശി​ശു​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ​ലാ​ല റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശി​ശു​ദി​നം aആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ട്ട്‌ ഓ​ഫ് സ്‌​പൈ​സ​സ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ജ​യ്, ല​ക്ഷ്മി കു​മാ​ർ, മ​ധു കേ​ളോ​ത്ത്, വി​ൻ​സെ​ന്റ് ടി.​ജെ, സു​രേ​ഷ് പ​ന്ത​ളം, ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, സൈ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ലിം കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, ഷൈ​ൻ അ​ബ്‌​ദു​ൽ ക​ലാം, ഷ​റ​ഫു​ദീ​ൻ പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ജോ​സ​ഫി​ന് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

