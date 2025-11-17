Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Nov 2025 12:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Nov 2025 12:16 PM IST
ഇൻകാസ് സലാല ശിശുദിനാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Incas Salala Children's Day Celebration
സലാല: ഇൻകാസ് സലാല റീജനൽ കമ്മിറ്റി ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ശിശുദിനം aആഘോഷിച്ചു. ആർട്ട് ഓഫ് സ്പൈസസ് റസ്റ്റാറന്റിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഹരികുമാർ ചേർത്തല സംസാരിച്ചു.
വിജയ്, ലക്ഷ്മി കുമാർ, മധു കേളോത്ത്, വിൻസെന്റ് ടി.ജെ, സുരേഷ് പന്തളം, ബാലകൃഷ്ണൻ, സൈഫുദ്ദീൻ തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സലിം കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ, ഷൈൻ അബ്ദുൽ കലാം, ഷറഫുദീൻ പള്ളിക്കൽ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്ന ജോസഫിന് ചടങ്ങിൽ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി.
