    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    31 May 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    31 May 2025 11:13 AM IST

    ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്രി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    incas ibri honoured who achieved high success
    ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്രി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച​​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ഇ​ബ്രി: ഇ​ബ്രി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ പ​ത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാ​സ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത​വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്രി ഇ​ന്ദി​ര പ്രി​യ​ദ​ർ​ശി​നി എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ടി. ​എ​സ്. ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ട്ട​രു​കു​റ്റി​യി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും വി​നു​പ് വെ​ണ്ട്ര​പ്പി​ള്ളി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ താ​ജു, പ്ര​ഭാ​ത്, എ​ൽ​ദോ, സു​ഭാ​ഷ്, ന​വാ​സ്, ഹ​രി, എ​ബി​ൻ, വ​നി​താ വി​ങ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

