Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    15 Nov 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 9:13 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്ര നെ​ഹ്‌​റു അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്ര നെ​ഹ്‌​റു അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്ര റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലെ നെ​ഹ്‌​റു

    അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    ഇ​ബ്ര: ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഇ​ബ്ര റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നെ​ഹ്‌​റു അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ​ണ്ഡി​റ്റ് ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ​ലാ​ൽ നെ​ഹ്റു​വി​ന്റെ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 14ന് ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ലി കോ​മ​ത്ത് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ​ണ്ഡി​റ്റ് നെ​ഹ്റു​വി​ന്റെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള സ്നേ​ഹ​വും വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​നും ദേ​ശ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ബി​നോ​ജ്, ഷാ​നി, സ​ജീ​വ്, ജി​നോ​ജ്, ജോ​മോ​ൻ, ശി​ഹാ​ബ്, പ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത്, ലി​ജോ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

