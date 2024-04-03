Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 6:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 6:21 AM GMT

    ഇൻകാസ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കൺവെൻഷനും ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമവും ഇന്ന്​

    ramadan 2024
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ആ​സ​ന്ന​മാ​യ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച റൂ​വി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ൽ യു.​ഡി.​ഫ് അ​നു​ഭാ​വി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളെ​യും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​നീ​ഷ് ക​ട​വി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജി​ജോ ക​ണ്ട​തൊ​ട്ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsIftar MeetRamadan 2024Incas election convention
    News Summary - Incas election convention and iftar gathering
