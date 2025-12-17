Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2025 7:53 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ​ലാ​ല ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്

    വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ത്രി​ത​ല പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ളി​ൽ യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ന്റെ തി​ള​ക്ക​മേ​റി​യ വി​ജ​യം ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ് സ​ലാ​ല ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു​ള പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഹ​രി​കു​മാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.ഷി​ജു ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ഷൈ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​ലാം, ല​ക്ഷ്മി കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബാ​ബു കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സെ​റാ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.മ​നാ​ഫ്,വി​ൽ സ​ൺ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Oman Newssalalahgulf news malayalamIncas Oman
