Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 7:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 7:49 AM GMT

    പൊ​തു​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ക്ക​ൽ; എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Firing,
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ പൊ​തു​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ല്‍ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ത്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രേ​യാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. പൊ​തു​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ദൃ​ശ്യം സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത്​ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ദാ​ഹി​റ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡാ​ണ്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ എ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:FiringOman NewsArrest
