Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2024 7:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2024 7:40 AM GMT

    വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ലു​ള്ള പു​ക​യി​ല​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​; ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ലു​ള്ള പു​ക​യി​ല​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​; ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പു​ക​യി​ല​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ൻ​തോ​തി​ൽ പു​ക​യി​ല ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് നാ​ലു പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    38,000 ല​ധി​കം പാ​ക്ക​റ്റ് പു​ക​യി​ല​യു​മാ​യി അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള നാ​ലു പേ​രെ ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Importation of tobacco; Four arrested in Dhofar
