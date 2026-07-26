ആർ.എം.എ ഫിഫ ഫുട്ബാൾ പ്രവചന മത്സര വിജയിക്ക് ഇംപക്സ് സ്മാർട്ട് ടി.വി സമ്മാനിച്ചു

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 July 2026 6:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 July 2026 6:14 PM IST
ആർ.എം.എ ഫിഫ ഫുട്ബാൾ പ്രവചന മത്സര വിജയിക്ക് ഇംപക്സ് സ്മാർട്ട് ടി.വി സമ്മാനിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Impex Smart TV presented to the winner of RMA FIFA football prediction contest
മസ്കത്ത്: ഫിഫ ലോകകപ്പിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് റൂവി മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ (ആർ.എം.എ) സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഫിഫ ഫുട്ബാൾ പ്രവചന മത്സരത്തിലെ വിജയിയായ ആശിഫ കബീറിന് ഇംപക്സ് സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്ത സ്മാർട്ട് ടി.വി കൈമാറി.
റൂവി ഗ്ലോബൽ മണി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ ആർ.എം.എ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഫൈസൽ ആലുവ സമ്മാനം കൈമാറി. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ. മുജീബ് അഹമ്മദ് സ്വാഗതം പറഞ്ഞു. ചടങ്ങിൽ അഡ്വ. മധുസൂദനൻ, ഷാജഹാൻ, നീതു ജിതിൻ, ലക്ഷ്മി വിജേഷ്, എബി എന്നിവർ ആശംസ അറിയിച്ചു. ട്രഷറർ സുജിത് പത്മകുമാർ നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു.
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