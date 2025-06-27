Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Jun 2025 12:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Jun 2025 12:01 PM IST
അധാർമിക വിഡിയോ ക്ലിപ്പുകൾ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചു; രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Immoral video clips circulated; two arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: പൊതു ധാർമികതക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമായി വീഡിയോ ക്ലിപ്പുകൾ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ഒമാനി സ്ത്രീയെയും ഒരു സിറിയൻ പൗരനെയുമാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകളിൽ വ്യാപകമായി പ്രചരിച്ച ഈ വിഡിയോകൾ കുറ്റകരവും പൊതു മര്യാദയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഒമാനി നിയമങ്ങൾ ലംഘിക്കുന്നതുമാണെന്നും ആർ.ഒ.പി പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.
