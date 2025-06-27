Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    അ​ധാ​ർ​മി​ക വി​ഡി​യോ ക്ലി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    അ​ധാ​ർ​മി​ക വി​ഡി​യോ ക്ലി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​തു ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത​ക്ക് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി വീ​ഡി​യോ ക്ലി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ഒ​മാ​നി സ്ത്രീ​യെ​യും ഒ​രു സി​റി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നെ​യു​മാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ച ഈ ​വി​ഡി​യോ​ക​ൾ കു​റ്റ​ക​ര​വും പൊ​തു മ​ര്യാ​ദ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​മാ​നി നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി.

