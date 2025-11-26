Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 9:38 AM IST

    ഐ.​എം.​എ നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശ​രി പ്ര​വാ​സി ശാ​ഖ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഐ.​എം.​എ നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശ​രി പ്ര​വാ​സി ശാ​ഖ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ഐ.​എം.​എ നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശ​രി പ്ര​വാ​സി ശാ​ഖ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി പ്ര​വാ​സി ശാ​ഖ​ക്ക്‌ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി. സ്ഥാ​ന​രോ​ഹ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഐ.​എം.​എ കേ​ര​ള ഘ​ട​കം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഡോ. ​എം.​എ​ൻ. മേ​നോ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി ഡോ. ​ബീ​നാ ഹ​രി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ), ഡോ. ​അ​ഫ്ത്താ​ബ് (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ), ഡോ. ​ഷാ​ജി എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ) എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ഡ​ബ്ല്യൂ.​ഐ.​എം.​എ ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​നാ​യി ഡോ. ​ഷി​ഫാ​ന​യെ നാ​മ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ചെ​യ്തു. അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ത്താ​ഴ വി​രു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കി.

