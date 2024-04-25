Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 April 2024 7:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 April 2024 7:50 AM GMT

    അനധികൃത കശാപ്പുശാല; നടപടിയുമായി അധികൃതർ

    അനധികൃതകന്നുകാലി കശാപ്പുശാലക്കെതിരെ സുവൈഖ് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയിലെ ഫുഡ്

    കൺട്രോൾ ആൻഡ് ലൈസൻസിങ്​ ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്‍റ് നടപടിയെടുത്തപ്പോൾ


    മസ്കത്ത്​: ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ കന്നുകാലി കശാപ്പുശാല നടത്തിയ സ്ഥാപനത്തിനെതിരെ നടപടിയുമായി പ്രാദേശിക അധികാരികൾ. സുവൈഖ് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയിലെ ഫുഡ് കൺട്രോൾ ആൻഡ് ലൈസൻസിങ്​ ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്‍റാണ്​ കശാപ്പ്​ നത്തിയിരുന്ന സ്ഥലം പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്​. പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യവും സുരക്ഷയും സംബന്ധിച്ച ആശങ്കകളെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു നടപടി. ആരോഗ്യ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാതെയായിരുന്നു പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നതെന്നും നിയമലംഘകർക്കെതിരെ നടപടിയെടുത്തതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:MuscatIllegal slaughterhouses
    News Summary - Illegal slaughterhouse; Authorities with action
