അനധികൃത കശാപ്പുശാല; നടപടിയുമായി അധികൃതർ

Posted Ondate_range 25 April 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 April 2024 7:50 AM GMT
News Summary - Illegal slaughterhouse; Authorities with action
മസ്കത്ത്: ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ കന്നുകാലി കശാപ്പുശാല നടത്തിയ സ്ഥാപനത്തിനെതിരെ നടപടിയുമായി പ്രാദേശിക അധികാരികൾ. സുവൈഖ് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയിലെ ഫുഡ് കൺട്രോൾ ആൻഡ് ലൈസൻസിങ് ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റാണ് കശാപ്പ് നത്തിയിരുന്ന സ്ഥലം പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യവും സുരക്ഷയും സംബന്ധിച്ച ആശങ്കകളെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു നടപടി. ആരോഗ്യ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാതെയായിരുന്നു പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നതെന്നും നിയമലംഘകർക്കെതിരെ നടപടിയെടുത്തതായും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
