Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Nov 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    അനധികൃത വല ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ചെമ്മീൻ പിടിത്തം; മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് തടവുശിക്ഷ

    മനാമ: അനധികൃത ബോട്ടം ട്രോളിങ് വലകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ചെമ്മീൻ പിടിച്ച മൂന്ന് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർക്ക് ഒരുമാസം തടവും 100 ദിനാർ പിഴയും വിധിച്ചു. നിരോധിത ബോട്ടം ട്രോളിങ് വലകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നവരെ സുരക്ഷാ പട്രോളിങ്ങാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. അവർ രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും പിന്തുടർന്ന് പിടികൂടുകയായിരുന്നു. 60 കിലോയോളം ചെമ്മീൻ ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. ബോട്ടിൽ സുരക്ഷാ ഉപകരണങ്ങളും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsIllegal Fishing
    News Summary - Illegal fishing of shrimps- Three Asian nationals jailed
