Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    18 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 7:26 AM GMT

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കൈ​യേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    സു​വൈ​ഖ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ 66 ഏ​ക്ക​റി​ലെ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത സ്വ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ് മ​ണ്ണു​മാ​ന്തി യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. കൈ​യേ​റ്റം ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പാ​യി ഇ​ത് ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ളും മ​റ്റ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷ​മ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

