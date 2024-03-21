Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2024 7:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2024 7:07 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സ്നേ​ഹ​സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    iftar
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഒ​മാ​ൻ തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സ്നേ​ഹ സം​ഗ​മം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വാ​ദി ക​ബീ​റി​ലെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ്ബ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. സ​മൂ​ഹ നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് ന​സീ​ർ തി​രു​വ​ത്ര, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഷ​റ​ഫ് വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ ത​ളി​യാ​റ, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഹ​സ്സ​ൻ കേ​ച്ചേ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar PartyOman Thrissur Organization
    News Summary - Iftar party tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X