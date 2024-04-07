Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 April 2024 6:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2024 6:28 AM GMT

    ഐ.​എ​സ്.​സി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    iftar meet conducted by Indian social club in salalah
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    സ​ലാ​ല: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ക്ല​ബ് മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് രാ​കേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, ​ഡോ. സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ, ഡോ.​അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, ഡോ. ​സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഇ​ഹ്സാ​ൻ ജ​മീ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ക്ഷ​ണി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ന്ദീ​പ് ഓ​ജ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ണ്ണി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മ​റ്റു ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:ICCsalalahIftar meet
