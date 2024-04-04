Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2024 5:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നി​സ്‌​വ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വാ​ട്സാ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    നി​സ്​​വ: നി​സ്‌​വ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വാ​ട്സാ​പ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ഡ്മി​ന്മാ​രാ​യ സ​ദ​ഖ​ത്ത് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, ഹാ​രി​സ് തി​രൂ​ർ, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, സ​മീ​ർ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ തി​രൂ​ർ, നി​യാ​സ് കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:niswaifthar meet
    News Summary - Iftar gathering was held
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X