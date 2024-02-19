Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 4:48 AM GMT
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 4:48 AM GMT

    അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ മാ​നി​നെ വേ​ട്ട​യാ​ട​ൽ;​ ത​ട​വും 1000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ മാ​നി​നെ വേ​ട്ട​യാ​ടി കൊ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ട​വും 1000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ​യും കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​ച്ചു. സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പീ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യാ​ണ്​ വി​ധി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന്​ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ​യും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യെ​യും ദോ​ഷ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ലാ​വി​ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും വി​ട്ടുനി​ൽ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ നി​ർ​ദേശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:HuntingOman NewsprisonFineArabian Deer
    News Summary - Hunting Arabian deer; sentenced to prison and 1000 Riyals fine
