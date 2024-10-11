Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 1:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Oct 2024 1:30 AM GMT
മനുഷ്യക്കടത്ത്; നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Human Trafficking-Four people were arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: മനുഷ്യക്കടത്തുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് നാലുപേരെ പിടികൂടി. അറബ്, ഏഷ്യൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ളവരെ ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻസ് ആൻഡ് റിസർച്ച് ജനറൽ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
ഇരകളെ അധാർമിക പ്രവൃത്തികളിൽ ഏർപ്പെടാൻ ഇവർ നിർബന്ധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
