Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 1:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 1:30 AM GMT

    മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്; നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​​പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. അ​റ​ബ്, ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രെ ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്‍റാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​ര​ക​ളെ അ​ധാ​ർ​മി​ക പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ഇ​വ​ർ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsHuman TraffickingOman News
    News Summary - Human Trafficking-Four people were arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick