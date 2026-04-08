സുഹാർ -ബുറൈമി റോഡിൽ ഹുമൈദ ബ്രിഡ്ജ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2026 10:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2026 10:03 AM IST
സുഹാർ -ബുറൈമി റോഡിൽ ഹുമൈദ ബ്രിഡ്ജ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Humaidah Bridge on Suhar-Buraimi Road temporarily closed
സുഹാർ: സുഹാർ -ബുറൈമി റോഡിലെ ഹുമൈദ ബ്രിഡ്ജ് താൽക്കാലികമായി അടച്ചതായി ഗതഗാത മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായി എട്ട് ദിവസത്തേക്കാണ് അടച്ചിടൽ.
ബുറൈമിയിൽ നിന്ന് മഹ്ദയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കാർ ബ്രിഡ്ജിൽ നിന്ന് ഏകദേശം ഒരു കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയുള്ള ബൈപാസ് റോഡ് ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ നിർദേശിച്ചു. മഹ്ദയിൽ നിന്ന് സുഹാറിലേക്ക് പോകുന്നവർ അൽ സറൂബ് ബ്രിഡ്ജ് ഭാഗത്ത് നിന്ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ബൈപാസ് ഉപയോഗിക്കണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story