Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 10:53 AM IST

    സി​നാ​വി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    സി​നാ​വി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സി​നാ​വ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

