Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST

    ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: അ​ൽ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ദാ​ങ്ക് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ക്സ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി,

    തീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മോ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:newsgulfHouse fireDahira governorateOman
    News Summary - House fire in Dahira Governorate; no damage reported
