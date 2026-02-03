Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST
ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ വീടിന് തീപിടിത്തം; ആളപായമില്ലtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - House fire in Dahira Governorate; no damage reported
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: അൽ ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ദാങ്ക് വിലായത്തിലെ വീട്ടിലുണ്ടായ തീപ്പിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ അഗ്നിശമന വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനത്തിന്റെ വിഡിയോ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ എക്സ് അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച അതോറിറ്റി,
തീ പൂർണമായും അണച്ചതായും സംഭവത്തിൽ പരിക്കുകളോ ആളപായമോ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story