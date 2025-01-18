Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
18 Jan 2025 11:54 AM IST
18 Jan 2025 11:54 AM IST
സുൽത്താന്റെ സ്ഥാനാരോഹണ വാർഷികം; സ്നേഹ വിരുന്നൊരുക്കി പ്രഥമ വനിതtext_fields
News Summary - Honourable Lady Hosts Reception Marking Accession Day Anniversary
മസ്കത്ത്: സുൽത്താന്റെ സ്ഥാനാരോഹണ വാർഷികാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സമൂഹത്തിലെ വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽനിന്നുള്ള വനിത വ്യക്തികൾക്ക് സ്നേഹവിരുന്നൊരുക്കി പ്രഥമവനിതയും സുൽത്താന്റെ പത്നിയുമായ അസ്സയ്യിദ അഹദ് അബ്ദുല്ല ഹമദ് അല് ബുസൈദി.
മനഅ വിലായത്തിലെ ഹിസ്ൻ അൽ ഷോമൂഖിലായിരുന്നു സ്വീകരണം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നത്. പങ്കെടുത്തവർ പ്രഥമ വനിതക്ക് ആശംസകളും അനുഗ്രഹങ്ങളും നേർന്നു. സുൽത്താനെയും മഹതിയെയും സംരക്ഷിക്കാൻ സർവശക്തനോട് പ്രാർഥിക്കുകയാണെന്നും അവർ പറഞ്ഞു.
