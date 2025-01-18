Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    18 Jan 2025 11:54 AM IST
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം; സ്നേ​ഹ വി​രു​​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കി പ്ര​ഥ​മ വ​നി​ത

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം; സ്നേ​ഹ വി​രു​​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കി പ്ര​ഥ​മ വ​നി​ത
    പ്രഥമ വനിത അ​സ്സ​യ്യി​ദ അ​ഹ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ ബു​സൈ​ദി ഒരുക്കിയ സ്നേഹ വിരുന്നിൽ നിന്ന് 

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വ​നി​ത വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ്നേ​ഹ​വി​രു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കി പ്ര​ഥ​മ​വ​നി​ത​യും സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്റെ പ​ത്നി​യു​മാ​യ അ​സ്സ​യ്യി​ദ അ​ഹ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ല്‍ ബു​സൈ​ദി.

    മ​ന​അ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഹി​സ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഷോ​മൂ​ഖി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ പ്ര​ഥ​മ വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ളും അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളും​ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നെ​യും മ​ഹ​തി​യെ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ർ​വശ​ക്ത​നോ​ട് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Oman NewsAccession Day anniversary
    News Summary - Honourable Lady Hosts Reception Marking Accession Day Anniversary
