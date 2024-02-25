Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 5:49 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 5:49 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​ അ​വ​ധി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഒ​മാ​നി അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​മാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​നം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​ത്. സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​ണ്. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 24നാ​ണ് ഒ​മാ​നി അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ദി​ന​മാ​യി ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ദി​നം വ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ലാ​ണ്​ 25ന്​ ​അ​വ​ധി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsHolidayOman teachers day
