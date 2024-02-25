Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2024 5:49 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2024 5:49 AM GMT
News Summary - holiday for schools in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനി അധ്യാപക ദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി രാജ്യത്തെ സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് ഞായറാഴ്ച അവധിയായിരിക്കും. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയമാണ് തീരുമാനം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചത്. സുൽത്താനേറ്റിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂളുകളുൾപ്പെടെ എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്. ഫെബ്രുവരി 24നാണ് ഒമാനി അധ്യാപക ദിനമായി ആചരിക്കുന്നത്. ഈ വർഷം വാരാന്ത്യദിനമായ ശനിയാഴ്ച അധ്യാപക ദിനം വന്നതിനാലാണ് 25ന് അവധി നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
