Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 4:52 AM GMT

    ഒമാനിൽ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​ അ​വ​ധി

    അ​ൽ​വു​സ്​​ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും
    ഒമാനിൽ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഇ​ന്ന്​ അ​വ​ധി
    ഖു​റി​യാ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ഴക്കാ​ഴ്ച 

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. പെ​തു-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സ്​​കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ അ​വ​ധി ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ വി​ദ്യ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ൽ​വു​സ്​​ത, ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ, ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ, ഇ​ന്നൊ​വേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

