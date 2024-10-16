Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 5:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 5:57 AM GMT

    വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്നും അ​വ​ധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Holiday
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യു​ടെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യും വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്, തെ​ക്ക്-​വ​ട​ക്ക് ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ, ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ, തെ​ക്ക്-​വ​ട​ക്ക് ബാ​ത്തി​ന, ബു​റൈ​മി, ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ല്ലാ പൊ​തു, സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്‌​കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​വ​ധി ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി ന​ട​ത്താ​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsHolidayEducation institutions
    News Summary - Holiday for education institutions
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick