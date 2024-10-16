Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Oct 2024 5:57 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Oct 2024 5:57 AM GMT
വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇന്നും അവധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Holiday for education institutions
മസ്കത്ത്: കനത്ത മഴയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ വിവിധ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ചയും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. മസ്കത്ത്, തെക്ക്-വടക്ക് ശർഖിയ, ദാഖിലിയ, തെക്ക്-വടക്ക് ബാത്തിന, ബുറൈമി, ദാഹിറ ഗവർണറേറ്റുകളിലെ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് അവധി നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. എല്ലാ പൊതു, സ്വകാര്യ സ്കൂളുകൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും. ക്ലാസുകൾ ഓൺലൈനായി നടത്താമെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story