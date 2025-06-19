Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹിജ്റ പുതുവർഷം; ഒമാനിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 7:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 7:13 PM IST

    ഹിജ്റ പുതുവർഷം; ഒമാനിൽ 29ന് പൊതുഅവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹിജ്റ പുതുവർഷം; ഒമാനിൽ 29ന് പൊതുഅവധി
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുഹറം പൊതു അവധി ജൂൺ 29ന് ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ​വാരന്ത്യ ദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും. പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലുള്ളവർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:public holidayhijri new yearOman
    News Summary - Hijri New Year; Public holiday on 29th in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X