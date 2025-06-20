Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 11:35 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 11:35 AM IST
ഹിജ്റ പുതുവർഷം; 29ന് പൊതുഅവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Hijra New Year; Public holiday on the 29th
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുഹറം പൊതു അവധി ജൂൺ 29ന് ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. വാരാന്ത്യ ദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും.പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലുള്ളവർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.
