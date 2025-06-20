Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 11:35 AM IST
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 11:35 AM IST

    ഹി​ജ്റ പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷം; 29ന് ​പൊ​തു​അ​വ​ധി

    ഹി​ജ്റ പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷം; 29ന് ​പൊ​തു​അ​വ​ധി
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മു​ഹ​റം പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി ജൂ​ൺ 29ന് ​ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ​വാ​ര​ാന്ത്യ ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സം അ​വ​ധി ല​ഭി​ക്കും.പൊ​തു-​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:public holiday
    News Summary - Hijra New Year; Public holiday on the 29th
