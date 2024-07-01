Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 1 July 2024 4:25 PM GMT
    date_range 1 July 2024 4:25 PM GMT

    ഹിജ്​റ പുതുവർഷം: ഒമാനിൽ ഏഴിന്​ പൊതുഅവധി

    മസ്കത്ത്​: ഹിജ്​റ പുതുവർഷത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമാനിൽ ജൂലൈ ഏ​ഴിന്​ പൊതു അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന്​ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. വാരാന്ത്യദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന്​ ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും. പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യമേഖലയിലെ ജീവനകാർക്ക്​ അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.

    TAGS:Public holidayHijrah
    News Summary - Hijjah New Year: Public holiday on 7th in Oman
