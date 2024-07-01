Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഹിജ്റ പുതുവർഷം: ഒമാനിൽ ഏഴിന് പൊതുഅവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Hijjah New Year: Public holiday on 7th in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹിജ്റ പുതുവർഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഒമാനിൽ ജൂലൈ ഏഴിന് പൊതു അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. വാരാന്ത്യദിനങ്ങളുൾപ്പെടെ തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്ന് ദിവസം അവധി ലഭിക്കും. പൊതു-സ്വകാര്യമേഖലയിലെ ജീവനകാർക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.
