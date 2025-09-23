Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sept 2025 10:19 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ജെ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ജോ​സ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പാ​ലി​യേ​ക്ക​ര ചേ​ക്ക​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ ജെ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ജോ​സ് (27) ആ​ണ് മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​താ​വ്: ജോ​സ്. മാ​താ​വ്: സി​ജി ജോ​സ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: ജീ​വ​ൻ സി ​ജോ​സ്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. സം​സ്കാ​രം പു​ല​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ക്ക​ര ഔ​ർ ലേ​ഡി ഓ​ഫ് കാ​ർ​മ​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് സെ​മി​ത്തേ​രി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

