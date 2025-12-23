Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 1:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 1:53 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മസ്കത്ത്: തൃശൂർ ചാഴൂർ വാഴപ്പുള്ളി പറമ്പിൽ കുഞ്ഞാലിക്കുട്ടി മകൻ അബ്ദുൾ ജലീൽ (62) ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം ഒമാനിലെ ബുറൈമിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ബുറൈമിയിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി തയ്യൽ തൊഴിലാളിയായിരുന്നു. മാതാവ്: ജമീല. ഭാര്യ: ലൈല ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം തുടർ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്കയക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങൾ തുടരുന്നതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsDeath NewsOman NewsLatest News
    News Summary - Heart attack: Thrissur native dies in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X