Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    24 Jun 2025 8:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    24 Jun 2025 8:00 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മസ്കത്ത്: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പെരുമാതുറയിലെ ഒറ്റപ്പനമൂട് തെരുവിൽ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ ആണ് മസ്ക്കത്തിലെ ഗാലയിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: ബാവകുഞ്ഞു. മാതാവ്: റഹ്‌മാ ബീവി. ഭാര്യ: റെബീന. മകൻ: ആരിഫ്.

    ബുർജീൽ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം തുടർനടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം 5.30 ന് ആമിറാത്ത് ഖബറസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവുചെയ്യുമെന്ന് നടക്കുമെന്ന് ഐ.സി.എഫ് ഒമാൻ വെൽഫെയർ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റ് ടീം അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - Heart attack; Thiruvananthapuram native passes away in Oman
