ഹൃദയാഘാതം: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 19 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST
News Summary - Heart attack: Pathanamthitta native passes away in Salalah
സലാല: പത്തനംതിട്ട കോഴഞ്ചേരി കുഴിക്കാല സ്വദേശി വേലം വടക്കേതിൽ ജയചന്ദ്രൻ (ബാബു) ഹ്യദയാഘാതത്തെതുടർന്ന് സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അൽ മഹറി ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽസിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു.
വ്യാഴം ഉച്ചയോടെ വീട്ടിൽ വെച്ച് അസ്വസ്ഥത അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ സമീപത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ . ഭാര്യ സിധിയും മകൻ സചിനും സലാലയിൽ ഉണ്ട്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി വരികയാണെന്ന് കോൺസുലാർ ഏജന്റ് ഡോ: കെ.സനാതനൻ അറിയിച്ചു
