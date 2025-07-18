Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    18 July 2025
    18 July 2025

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    മസ്കത്ത്​: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഇലന്തൂർ മരങ്ങാട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ശിവൻകുട്ടി(67) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    മത്ര ഗോൾഡ് സൂഖിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി സ്വർണാഭരണ നിർമ്മാണ സ്ഥാപനത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ഓമന. മക്കൾ: സുധി (കുവൈത്ത്), ശരത്‌. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി കൈരളി പ്രവർത്തകർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

