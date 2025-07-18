ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 July 2025 10:59 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 July 2025 10:59 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Heart attack; Pathanamthitta native passes away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഇലന്തൂർ മരങ്ങാട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ശിവൻകുട്ടി(67) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മത്ര ഗോൾഡ് സൂഖിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി സ്വർണാഭരണ നിർമ്മാണ സ്ഥാപനത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ഓമന. മക്കൾ: സുധി (കുവൈത്ത്), ശരത്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായി കൈരളി പ്രവർത്തകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
