Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 4:10 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 4:10 PM GMT

    ഹ്യദയാഘാതം; മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    muhammad oman
    മുഹമ്മദ് 

    സലാല: മുൻ ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ തളിപ്പറമ്പ് കീച്ചേരി സ്വദേശി പീടിയേക്കണ്ടി പറമ്പിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് (65) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. 37 വർഷം സലാലയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. നേരത്തെ അൽമഷൂറിന് സമീപവും മാർക്കറ്റിലും കഫ്ത്തീരിയ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. രണ്ട് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്. ഭാര്യ: നസ്റിൻ. മക്കൾ: നിഹാദ് ( യു.കെ), നിഹാല. മയ്യിത്ത്​ പാപ്പിനശ്ശേരി കാട്ടിലെപള്ളി ഖബറിസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവ് ചെയ്തു

    TAGS:Heart AttackOman expatriate
    News Summary - heart attack; Oman expatriates died
