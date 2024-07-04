Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    4 July 2024 3:57 PM GMT
    4 July 2024 3:57 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ബാബു സുധീർ

    സലാല: കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. അഴീക്കൽ കപ്പക്കടവിലെ പുതിയാണ്ടി ബാബു സുധീർ (69) ആണ് സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. ലാമ്കോ കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്​.

    ഭാര്യ: സത്യഭാമ. മക്കൾ: ഷിബിൻ, ഷിജില. സലാല സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ച മൃതദേഹം തുടർനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന്​ ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Heart attack Death News
