Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; കണ്ണൂര്‍...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2024 5:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2024 5:45 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന്​ ഒമാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. ധര്‍മടം മുഴപ്പിലങ്ങാട് വളപ്പിലെ കണ്ടി എസ്.ആര്‍. നിവാസിൽ രാജേഷ് (44) ആണ് ഇബ്രയില്‍ മരിച്ചത്. സിനാവിലാണ് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നത്. ശാരീരികാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ച ഇദ്ദേഹം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ മരണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ശ്രീധരന്‍ പുതുശ്ശേരിയാണ് പിതാവ്. മാതാവ്: രമ. ഭാര്യ: റോസ്‌ന രാജേഷ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath NewsOman
    News Summary - Heart attack; native of Kannur passed away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X