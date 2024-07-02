Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗളൂരു...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 July 2024 3:58 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 July 2024 3:58 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. 25 വര്‍ഷമായി ഒമാനില്‍ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന മുഹമ്മദ് ബുര്‍ഹാന്‍ അസ്ലം (60) ആണ് മസ്‌കത്തിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ മരിച്ചത്.

    ഹമരിയയില്‍ കര്‍ട്ടണ്‍ തൊഴിലാളിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫൗസിയ. മകള്‍: ഖദീജ. ഖബറടക്കം അമറാത്ത് ഖബര്‍സ്ഥാനില്‍ നടന്നു. ഐ.സി.എഫിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികള്‍ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:heart attack death
    News Summary - Heart attack: Mangaluru native dies in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick