ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

2 July 2024 3:58 PM GMT
2 July 2024 3:58 PM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Heart attack: Mangaluru native dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: മംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. 25 വര്ഷമായി ഒമാനില് പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന മുഹമ്മദ് ബുര്ഹാന് അസ്ലം (60) ആണ് മസ്കത്തിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില് മരിച്ചത്.
ഹമരിയയില് കര്ട്ടണ് തൊഴിലാളിയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഫൗസിയ. മകള്: ഖദീജ. ഖബറടക്കം അമറാത്ത് ഖബര്സ്ഥാനില് നടന്നു. ഐ.സി.എഫിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടികള് പൂർത്തിയാക്കി.
